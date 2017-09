Events for the Week

Monday, Sept. 25

Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m, courthouse, Smethport.

Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.

Informational meeting on proposed sale of Kane sewage system to Pennsylvania American Water, 6:30 p.m., Kane Fire Hall.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Route 6 Facade Program, 1:30 p.m., conference room, McKean County 911 Center, Route 6, Smethport.

Kane Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash lot, North Fraley Street.

Open House and Career Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kane Area High School.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Kane Community Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hamlin Bank parking lot.