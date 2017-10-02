Events for the Week

Monday, Oct. 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) representative meets with veterans, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., State Rep. Martin Causer office, 55 Fraley St., Kane.

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Kane Community Market, 3-6 p.m., Classic Car Wash lot, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., Kane Fire Hall, Poplar Street. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will present plans on Route 6 project.

Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), 7 p.m., multi-purpose room, Kane Elementary School.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., conference room, administration building, Hemlock Avenue.

Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum, Kane Country Club, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m., dinner.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Drive 4 UR School, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kane Area High School.

Kane Community Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hamlin Bank parking lot.

Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildcat Park, Route 6, Ludlow.