Firefighters to squirt down sidewalks

The Kane Volunteer Fire Department will kick off KARE For Kane Day on Friday by using their high-pressure hoses to squirt down sidewalks in Uptown Kane.

Mayor Brandy Schimp said the sidewalk cleaning will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday.

She asks that residents refrain from parking along Fraley Street in the business district for that hour.

She also remind merchants to use towels or other materials to keep water from seeping in stores from under their doors.