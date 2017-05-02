Forum set on forest products industry

Members of the State House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, chaired by state Representative Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint), and other state officials will participate in a roundtable discussion Wednesday about the challenges facing the forest products industry.

The forum will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The event will be held in the University Room of the Frame Westerburg Commons, 300 Campus Dr.

Participants will include Causer; members of the committee; Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding; John Norbeck, deputy secretary for parks and forestry within the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR); Wayne Bender, executive director of the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council; Sue Swanson, executive director of the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group; David Gustafson, chief of the forestry division of the Pennsylvania Game Commission; Sherry Tune, forest supervisor for the Allegheny National Forest; Dr. Richard Roush, dean of the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences; Paul Lyskava, executive director of the Pennsylvania Forest Products Association; Tom Kase, land manager for Collins Hardwood; and Ken Kane, president of Generations Forestry, Inc.