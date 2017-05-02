Forum set on forest products industry

Staff Writer
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
BRADFORD, PA

Members of the State House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, chaired by state Representative Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint), and other state officials will participate in a roundtable discussion Wednesday about the challenges facing the forest products industry.
The forum will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The event will be held in the University Room of the Frame Westerburg Commons, 300 Campus Dr.
Participants will include Causer; members of the committee; Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding; John Norbeck, deputy secretary for parks and forestry within the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR); Wayne Bender, executive director of the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council; Sue Swanson, executive director of the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group; David Gustafson, chief of the forestry division of the Pennsylvania Game Commission; Sherry Tune, forest supervisor for the Allegheny National Forest; Dr. Richard Roush, dean of the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences; Paul Lyskava, executive director of the Pennsylvania Forest Products Association; Tom Kase, land manager for Collins Hardwood; and Ken Kane, president of Generations Forestry, Inc.

Category: