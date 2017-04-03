Gifford man dies after airborne car hits residence

A Gifford man died early Sunday morning after losing control of his car and striking a residence.

According to the Kane-based State Police, 27-year-old Dustin Michael Schermerhorn of Gifford died Sunday after wrecking his 2004 Toyota Camry on state Route 646 in Keating Township, McKean County.

Schermerhorn was traveling northbound on SR 646 when he lost control of his car at approximately 2:40 a.m. for unknown reasons, traveled across both lanes of traffic and struck an embankment.

This caused the vehicle to become airborne and strike a residence before rolling over several times.

The car came to final rest overturned.

Schermerhorn was not ejected from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.