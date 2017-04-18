Grace Notes Studio to present spring recital

Grace Notes Studio of Wilcox proudly presents their 19th Annual Spring Recital on Saturday, April 22 at 6 P.M. in the Johnsonburg Area High School Auditorium. The public is invited to attend and a love offering will be taken. The recital will feature the piano and voice students of Tracie Pretak performing a variety of music styles to showcase their own unique talents. It will be an evening of wonderful music showcasing many talented young artists and some experienced young professionals. Be a music fan and come show your support. Performers will include: Sofiya Cherry, Julia Defranco, Lana Elmquist, Lani Ferguson, Jada Fitch, Ella Hager, Louie Karellas, Ella Lindberg, Kaya Mellquist, Emily Peluso, Shana Polaski and Aubrey Rockwell of Johnsonburg; Aidan Galsick, Sam Galsick and Brady Porter of Wilcox; Anna Biondi, Stephen Bobby, Braelynn Bowley, Katie DeCarli, Kira Eckert, Amber Erich, Darien Gess, Kelly Matha and Olivia Matha of Ridgway; Jacob Mosier of Kersey; Emily Bechakas, Lily Deane and Moira Stanisch of Kane; and Jenny Crowley of Mt. Jewett.