Grace Notes Studio to present spring recital

Staff Writer
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
WILCOX, PA

Grace Notes Studio of Wilcox proudly presents their 19th Annual Spring Recital on Saturday, April 22 at 6 P.M. in the Johnsonburg Area High School Auditorium. The public is invited to attend and a love offering will be taken. The recital will feature the piano and voice students of Tracie Pretak performing a variety of music styles to showcase their own unique talents. It will be an evening of wonderful music showcasing many talented young artists and some experienced young professionals. Be a music fan and come show your support. Performers will include: Sofiya Cherry, Julia Defranco, Lana Elmquist, Lani Ferguson, Jada Fitch, Ella Hager, Louie Karellas, Ella Lindberg, Kaya Mellquist, Emily Peluso, Shana Polaski and Aubrey Rockwell of Johnsonburg; Aidan Galsick, Sam Galsick and Brady Porter of Wilcox; Anna Biondi, Stephen Bobby, Braelynn Bowley, Katie DeCarli, Kira Eckert, Amber Erich, Darien Gess, Kelly Matha and Olivia Matha of Ridgway; Jacob Mosier of Kersey; Emily Bechakas, Lily Deane and Moira Stanisch of Kane; and Jenny Crowley of Mt. Jewett.

Category: