Grace Notes Studio presents Christmas concert

Grace Notes Studio of Wilcox proudly presents their annual Christmas Concert on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Johnsonburg High School Auditorium. The concert is open to the public. A love offering will be taken. The concert will feature the piano, voice and guitar students of Tracie Pretak performing many traditional favorites, including "O Holy Night," "Silent Night," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," "Jingle Bells," and "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," and also numerous contemporary hits, including "Breath of Heaven," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Where Are You Christmas?"

Students performing will include: Megan Bienkowski, Brent Defranco, Julia Defranco, Lana Elmquist, Lani Ferguson, Jada Fitch, Ella Hager, Louie Karellas, Ella Lindberg, Kaya Mellquist, Emily Peluso, Shana Polaski and Aubrey Rockwell of Johnsonburg; Aidan Galsick, Sam Galsick, Brady Porter and Haylee Zimmerman of Wilcox; Anna Biondi, Braelynn Bowley, Kira Eckert, Amber Erich, Darien Gess, Kelly Matha and Olivia Matha of Ridgway; Jen Bauer of St. Marys; Emily Bechakas, Lily Deane and Moira Stanisch of Kane; and Jenny Crowley of Mt. Jewett.

Be a music fan and come support these talented young artists. Help us celebrate the songs of the season one more time this year as we entertain you.