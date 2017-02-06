Happenings at Friends' Memorial Public Library

Recent donations to Friends' Memorial Public Library have been made in memory of Bernard Eugene Orcutt, Margaret Crouse, Louis Colella, Margaret Couch, Barbara Udovich, Robert A. Digel, Don Magnuson, Joe Hannon, Art Johnson, Matthew J. Burton, Kay Lewis, Jeanne Johnson, Jane Harlan, William Tracy Rodgers, Rev. Franklyn Morris, Janice Bucheit, Mary Hebda and Thomas Kibbie. Donations in honor of Josephine Bradley and Nancy Page were also given. A program at the library this week is the movie "The Benny Goodman Story" starring Steve Allen and Donna Reed to be shown Thursday at 1:30 p.m.