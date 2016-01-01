Kane Republican Headlines from the Past- Week of September 8, 1941

Churchill Asks Greater Help from U.S. Navy in Battle of the Atlantic

Says Germany, U.S. May Turn Atlantic Into Vast War Zone

Prime Minister Churchill in a sweeping review of the war today expressed the wish for ‘greater help’ from the American navy and warned that Adolf Hitler may come to ‘close quarters’ with the United States and turn the whole Atlantic into one vast war zone.

Kane Team Takes Shape

Heavy Line With a Fast Backfield Is Prospect

To Outweigh Brockway H.S.

Brockway High school will bring a light team of veteran players for their football game here Friday night under the lights on Kane High field in the season’s opener for both Kane and the visitors.

From the looks of their advance sheet, the Brockway line will average about 155 pounds per man and will be outweighed by at least 15 pounds. Their backfield compares favorably in weight with Kane’s 158-pound average. The visitors’ biggest man tips the scales at 170, while the locals best two hefties who go very near the 200 mark.

World Awaits Roosevelt Broadcast – U.S. Relations With Germany In Balance Tonight

Germans Demand Surrender of Leningrad

Drop Pamphlets Urging Civilians Against Defense

German planes showered Leningrad today with pamphlets, urging its civilians not to defend the city and Germans said the Russians must decide whether Leningrad is to be taken as a fairly intact city or as a heap of debris.

Bradford Empowered To Condemn Land For County Airport Site

At a meeting in the city hall yesterday afternoon, City Solicitor Francis M. Nash and County Solicitor F.D. Gallup were authorized to go ahead with condemnation proceedings on the part of the city of Bradford against the owners of the land chosen as the site of the county airport project at Mt. Alton.

Hitler Answers With Great U-Boat Attack

Foes Call “Shoot On Sight” Orders “Unauthorized Declaration” of War

Claim 22 Ships In N. Atlantic Convoy Sunk By U-Boats

FDR Orders Navy To Shoot First At Axis Raiders