Kane Republican Headlines from the Past- Week of September 22, 1961

“Save The Bridge” Leader Is Bitter Over Veto Action

Governor Says He Cannot Recall A Veto

As Governor David Lawrence defended his veto of a bill which would have created a Kinzua Bridge State Park and saved the famed Kinzua viaduct from the scrap pile, controversy flared with A.R. Hill of Mt. Jewett, who led the bridge-park-effort for years, to answer the publicized statements by bringing out the “key facts- and questions.”

The governor yesterday issued a statement in response to many individuals who have asked him to reconsider the veto. He said it is impossible to recall a veto, “and in addition, while impressive, the Kinzua viaduct possesses no unique historical attributes that would warrant the special attention.”

First Gun School Class Attended by 69 Boys, 19 Girls

First session of the 1962 Gun School sponsored by the Kane Fish and Game Club in cooperation with the YM-YWCA had an enrollment of 19 girls and 69 boys Wednesday night.

Former Salamanca Man To Aid In Indian Relocation Planning

A former Salamanca resident, Jack Preston, will assist the Seneca Nation of Indians in problems of community planning that will confront the Indian people if their land is taken for the Kinzua Dam, now under construction in Pennsylvania.

Kane’s Tom Thompson Had Fine First Year In Professional Baseball

“I don’t know just how I stand with Selective Service, but I feel I had a good season and I’d like to give professional baseball a real try.”

This was Kane’s Tommy Thompson talking. He’s back home after his first full season in pro baseball. And what a year it was!

His team, Duluth (Minn.)-Superior (Wis.) of the Class C Northern League made a red-hot drive from last place to first place, hitting every spot in the standings, before winning the pennant a month ago. In that spurt, the D-S Dukes won 25 out of 31 games to beat out Aberdeen, S.D., a Baltimore Oriole farm team.

“Doc” Wheeler A Legend in Kane Bowling – Averaged 217 in 10-Game Match, and Lost

Kane Optometrist Since ’14 Active At Work Daily

H.E. Wheeler, O.D., came to Kane to establish offices in a “booming town” back in 1914 and is still going strong as an optometrist with offices in the Cohn Block – but no longer active in the sport he helped launch in Kane and became a legendary figure. “Doc” learned when he arrived here that “Johnny Block and Ernie Lunn were opening a bowling alley.” When he stopped in, the first question he was asked came from Johnny Block- “Can you keep score?... None of us know how.” That was the beginning of bowling history on the Hilltop.