Headlines from the Past

News events:

Monday, Sept. 26

Joint meeting of Finance and Personnel committees for Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 6 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge T(rail) Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Smethport.

Community Blood Bank, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Area Community Center, Fraley Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

"See You At The Pole" international prayer program, 7:30 a.m., flagpole, Kane Area High School.

Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash plaza, North Fraley Street.

Kane Area High School Homecoming Parade, forms at 6 p.m., Chestnut Street. Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and proceeds north on Fraley Street to the bonfire and pep rally site on Wetmore Avenue.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Kane Borough Council special meeting, 6:30 p.m., borough building.

Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), 7 p.m., multi-purpose room, Kane Elementary School.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Kane Rotary Club and Kane Community Hospital Multi-phasic Blood Screening, 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., St. Callistus Church Hall, 324 Chase St., Kane. (Participants must fast for 12 hours before test. For appointment, call 837-4570. Walk-ins welcome).

Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildcat Park, Route 6, Ludlow.

Kane High School Homecoming Dance, high school cafeteria, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sports events:

Monday, Sept. 26

KAMS girls basketball vs. Brookville, home, 4 p.m.

KAMS soccer vs. ECC, home, 4 p.m.

Boys golf at District 9 Tournament, St. Marys, TBA

Boys soccer vs. Smethport, home, 4 p.m.

JV football vs. Brockway, home, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Girls golf at Bradford, 3:30 p.m.

Cross country at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer vs. Ridgway, home, 4 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Bradford, home, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Homecoming Parade

Thursday, Sept. 29

KAMS girls basketball vs. DCC, home, 4 p.m.

KAMS soccer at DCC, 4 p.m.

Boys golf at NPW League Tournament, at Coudersport, TBA

Girls golf at NPW League Tournament, at Port Allegany, TBA

KAMS football vs. Eisenhower, home, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer at Brockway, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Volleyball at DCC, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

KAMS girls basketball at ECC, 4 p.m.

Varsity football vs. ECC, home, 7 p.m. – Homecoming

Saturday, Oct. 1

Boys golf at District Tournament, St. Marys, TBA

KAMS soccer at DCC Tournament, 9 a.m.