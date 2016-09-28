Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of September 29, 1926

Test Well Hampered By Gas Pressure

Gas Pressure Blows Tools Out Of Deep Well Near Lamont

Another vein of gas, which sent the tools 300 feet up the hole, was struck last night in the deep well that is being drilled by the United Natural Gas company, on their lease 4 ½ miles southeast of this city, while drilling was in progress.

Dr. Anderson Preaches On Sin Influences

Says Sins Are Like Serpent Eggs, As “They Hatch”

Music Again Is A Feature

A crowd which just comfortably filled the huge tabernacle at the corner of South Fraley street and Pine avenue last night, listened to one of the most masterful sermons preached in this city by Dr. George Wood Anderson, the famous evangelist, who is the leader of the New Crusade being conducted in Kane.

Explosion Wrecks Home, Injuring Two

Two Are In Hospital As Result Of Blast When Fumes Ignite

An explosion which badly wrecked a North Side home and injured two people, one seriously, occurred at about 11:30 this morning, when gasoline fumes became ignited in the kitchen of Harry N. Anderson’s home at 737 Park avenue extension.

The most seriously burned is Mrs. Anderson, who is suffering from severe burns and shock…Mrs. Anderson was washing some clothes in an electric washer this morning, and had placed about two gallons of gasoline in the water to aid in the cleaning process.

Rumor New Building As Borough Buys Lot

Land At Corner Of Fraley And Poplar Is Purchased Today

The Borough of Kane purchased from the Kane Estate a plot of land at the corner of Fraley and Poplar streets, which will be used to straighten the street, and it is said for the erection of a city building in the future. This deal had been hanging fire for some time, but today it was completed and the land is now in possession of the city.

Police Arrest 21 In Brookston Raid

Bert Bowers House Raided At Brookston

Police Arrest 21 Upon Surprise Night Visit

Frustrating the attempts of guests to leave the place by windows and rush the doors, the police of Forest County, assisted by some Warren county officials, Saturday night swooped into an alleged disorderly house in Brookston, a small village between this city and Barnes, and placed under arrest 21 inmates and guests. Many complaints have been heard in the past few weeks concerning the place and the raid Saturday night was an outgrowth of agitation to have the place cleaned up.