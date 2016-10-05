Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of October 6, 1971

Kane Must Stop Quinn, Feldbauer In Varsity Game

The names are Steve Quinn and Bob Feldbauer. They’re small and fast, about the size of Kane wingback Jim Sirianni, who stands 5-6 and weights 131. If the Kane Wolves can contain a running attack led by these two speedsters Saturday here, Kane should be able to win its second Bucktail Football Conference game in a row.

Kane Sr High Girls Win 2 In Basketball

The two Kane High girls’ basketball teams resumed their winning ways last night, at the local Senior High gym before a small crowd, against Bradford Central Christian High School.

The Kane Jayvees won easily, 32-7. The Kane varsity had a tougher time, leading by only 5-3 at the end of the first period, then spurting to win by 40-15.

Scoring by the Kane varsity: Betty Lindquist 12, Debbie Cleer 13, Darlene Niklas and Aneta Lundgren 3 each, Debbie Fiscus 2, Kay Gustafson 6 and Betty Ishman 1.

Dig In Monday On Route 321 South On East Kane Section

“We hope to have the Kane and East Kane segments completed before the snow flies next year.” That was the word handed down today by E M Brown Inc of Clearfield, which has the contract for two sections of the long-delayed replacement of the old highway- East kane through Kane via Hacker Street to the nearly completed 3.8 mile segment of Putnam and Green extending north from Kane.

Pirates Trail 2 to 1

1st Night World Series Game in History Tonight

Lefthander Luke Waller, who has spent much of the season in Manager Danny Murtaugh’s doghouse, had the job of keeping Pittsburgh rebounding against Baltimore tonight in the first World Series game ever played at night.