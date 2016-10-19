Kane Republican Headlines from the Past- Week of October 20, 1915

Suffrage Lost In New Jersey By Over 50,000

Women of That State Lose the Fight for Ballot

The Big Cities Against It

Women Hard Losers and Allege Unfair Methods But Will Renew the Fight Next Spring

The Authorities Are After M’Kean Sunday Hunters

Nimrods Who Go Into The Forest on Sabbath Day Warned

Several Have Been Fined

State Game Protector Kelly and Other State Officers Garbed As Hunters, Are Patrolling Nearby Forests- Coming Again Next Sunday

Jilted By Girl, Pt Allegany Man Lost His Reason

Superintendent of the County Home Took the Unfortunate Young Lover to the Warren Asylum

Ludlow Man Had A Narrow Escape Today

Engineer At The Tannery Had His Clothing Caught While Trying to Put On a Belt

F.W. Wike, the well-known day engineer for the J.J. Curtis Leather company had a most narrow escape from serious injury or perhaps death this morning, at 10:30 o’clock.

Employes Made An Attempt To Kill Foreman

Charles Stewart, of Jame City, Was Again Murderously Assaulted

Second Time In Few Months

Had Occasion to Find Fault With the Work of Woodsmen Who Attacked Him When His Back Was Turned

James City Child Died As Result Of Terrible Burns

Four Year Old Katie Busick Victim Of An Awful Accident

Her Clothing Caught Fire As She Was Playing About a Bonfire Saturday Evening, With a Number of Other Children, Died Sunday Morning