Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of October 27, 1938

The Bird

Stories of panthers in the mountains persist and the latest comes from a group of Kane people who claim they saw one kill a fawn while they were spotting near Cooksburg the other night.

Girl Clawed by Polar Bear As She Sketches

Silver, a 600-pound polar bear in the Cleveland, Ohio, zoo, is shown after attendants had rescued 21-year old Julia Zamnick from his claws. The girl had climbed a ledge over the cage to sketch the animal when she fell into the enclosure and was viciously clawed.

Hitler Opens New Drive Against Jews

3,000 Polish Jews Deported By Nazi Cops

Faulty Passports Used as Excuse In Drive

Begins Early In Morning

Community Building, At James City To Be Opened With Dance

A dance tomorrow night will mark formal opening of the remodeled James City Community building.

Kane Favored In Game At Brookville

Large Crowd Will Follow K.H.S. to Jefferson Town

By land and by air the helmeted horde of Kane High prepared to storm the stout castle of Brookville High this afternoon in what promises to be one of the best scholastic encounters of the district.

Coach Dutch Usilaner’s charges with their double threat of power and aerial bombardment are a good bet to win the encounter, but whispers fluttering from the enemy camp indicate they will have to move fast.

Radio Commission Probes Welles’ Drama

Mass Hysteria is Caused by Radio Theatre’s Drama

The Federal Communications Commission today called on the Columbia Broadcasting System to submit a complete transcript of its startingly realistic broadcast last night of “War of the Worlds” for investigation by the commission.