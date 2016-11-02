Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of November 3, 1929

Dry Officers Raid Three Kane Clubs

Elk County Clubs Are Raided At Same Time Police Nab Kane Men

Three Kane men were arrested and a quantity of liquor seized when county, state and federal officers raided three Kane clubs late yesterday afternoon.

Leo Pierotti, 28 Field street, Preston Mayers, 765 Park avenue extension, and Charles Besecker, 435 Haines street, pleaded guilty to possessing and selling liquor, when arraigned before Emile Stenger, justice of the peace, last evening. They were released under $1,500 bond each for next term of county criminal court.

Pierotti was arrested in a raid staged at the Elks club on Chestnut street; Mayers was arrested at the Eagles club on Chase street; and Besecker was arrested at the Moose club on Fraley street.

Kane Stores To Close All Day Armistice Day

Majority In Favor of Full Observance of Holiday Legion To Have Program In Park

Kane and Warren Battle to Scoreless Tie

Wolves and Dragons Play Great Game On Warren Gridiron

Playing as they have not played before this season, two traditional rivals, Kane H.S. and Warren High, battled to a scoreless tie on muddy Russell field at Warren Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 1,500 people, 500 of whom were from Kane.

Starters for Kane

Fish LE

Lindquist LT

Holland LG Phillips C

J Fridley RG

Hanson RT

H Fridley RE

H Johnson QB

Schreckengost LH

Besecker RH

Beatty FB

Nervous Cow May Cost Woman Sight Of Eye

When a nervous cow kicked a bucket in Chicago fifty years ago, she started a fire which became one of the most historic conflagrations known to history. When a cow of Kanesholm, near here, brushed a fly off its back with its tail the other day, the result threatened to cost the sight of an eye of the woman who was milking the bovine at the time.

Mrs. Axel Olson, of Kanesholm, is in the Summit Hospital, where physicians today were doubtful whether the sight of her left eye can be spared.

More Tariff Quarrels Flame in Senate

Bitter personal quarrels over the tariff broke out afresh in the Senate today when insurgent Republicans from the West took the floor to flay Senator George H. Moses (R) on New Hampshire, for describing members of the ruling Democratic-Progressive coalition as “sons of wild jackasses”.

Wolves and Elks Tangle Monday

Biggest Crowd of the Season To Watch Holiday Game

Ridgway Is Favored to Win

Kane football fans are showing much enthusiasm in regard to the Kane-Ridgway scholastic football clash here Armistice Day, and the holiday crowd is expected to be the largest of the season. Ridgway also will bring a large crowd of rooters to the game.