Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of November 24, 1961

Stackpole President Asks Veterans’ Help In Shaping Co. Future

Addresses ’25 Year Club’

Pleads With Long-Time Employes To Give Benefit of Experience And Thinking in Negotiations

A plea to veteran employes to provide leadership in a “partners in survival” struggle was sounded to more than 430 members of the Stackpole Carbon Company 25-Year Club at the anniversary dinner event in St Marys Wednesday evening by company president Harry S. Conrad.

Three Big Series in Ladies Bowling; Ruth Tosses 536

Three big series featured match competition in the Kane Ladies Bowling League Wednesday night at the Rose Bowl Lanes, topped by Ruth Swedenhjelm’s 199-157-180-536 effort.

Other top series included a 195-512 by Joyce Rietter and Bonnie Weirich’s 198-504.

Wright Holds Two Days Showings Of Organs And Pianos

Loren Wright, “Kane’s man of music” is presenting a two day showing and demonstration of the famed Lowrey organs and Kimball pianos in the former Pizer hardware store starting today.

Over 600 Now Served By TV Cable In Kane

Engineers Working On Special “Bugs” As They Arise

More than 600 Kane families now are subscribers to the television cable system here with the number increasing almost daily. The system, operated by Kane Cablevision, has brought good TV to this fringe area borough with its engineers working out problems peculiar to the hilltop borough- located more than 2200 feet altitude on a dividing line with Buffalo and Pittsburgh stations equidistant and in the direct line.

Chimp Rides U.S. Capsule Into Orbit

Hope to Orbit the Earth Three Times and Make Recovery

A space capsule carrying a chimpanzee named Enos was rocketed into orbit today and scientists hoped to recover it after three sweeps around the earth in a rebound to a similar human flight.

ANF Launches Multi-Million Dollar Recreational Program Keyed to Kinzua Dam Project

Reveal New-Mile-Long Development Between Kane-Camp Cornplanter

Start Work on Overlook at Jake’s Rocks; Sam’s Rocks Next, Red Bridge Last