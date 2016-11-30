Kane Republican Headlines from the Past- Week of December 1, 1941

Jap Envoys Again Confer With Hull

Roosevelt Gets Report On Talks With Japanese

Japan’s envoys talked for more than an hour with Secretary of State Hull today but brought no reply from their government to the document handed them last week restating and clarifying the American position in the Far Eastern crisis.

Britain to Raise Draft Age from 41 to 50

3 Million More Men For Armed Service Sought By Britain

See Pacific Showdown This Week

Prompt Answer To Quiz On Thailand Expected By U.S.

Japanese People Are Told Of Roosevelt’s Quiz On “Intentions”

Hunt Season Business Is $25,000 Here

Estimated Total for Two-Week Season

Peak Reached First 3 Days

This region was relaxing today from the biggest rush of deer hunters in its history and making preparations for another, but smaller, invasion of the red-coated army Saturday.

Conservative estimates have been made by businessmen that the big game hunters will have left $25,000 in the Kane by the end of deer season December 13. Of that sum, $15,000 was spent the first three days of the season by the more than 1,000 hunters who had lodgings in the borough during that time. More than 350 of them were registered at hotels, with the others in tourist homes.

Wilcox Drubs Wolves 26-20

First Win for Jones Twp Team Over Kane High

Hilltoppers Falter In 4th

For the first time in the history of local basketball, the Wolves of Kane High were defeated by Wilcox High’s basketeers when the two teams met last night at Wilcox and the locals came out on the short end of a 26-20 score.

A final putrid period gave the Elk county team the win after three periods of very close scoring.

U.S. Declares War

Congress Adopts War Resolution After U.S. Is Attacked By Japan

Senate Votes 82-0, House 388 to 1; U.S. Loses 2 War Vessels, 3000 Casualties

Congress voted a formal declaration of war against Japan today after Presidend Roosevelt requested immediate action as an answer to Japan’s “unprovoked and dastardly attack” on Hawaii.

Jap Diplomats See Hull After Start Of Raids

Appear With Note After Blood Has Been Spilled

Message Blames United States

What To Do In An Air Raid

Official- by the U.S. Office of Civilian Defense

Keep Cool

2. Stay Home

3. Put Out Lights

Lie Down

Stay Away From Windows

You Can Help