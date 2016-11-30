Headlines from the Past
Kane Republican Headlines from the Past- Week of December 1, 1941
Jap Envoys Again Confer With Hull
Roosevelt Gets Report On Talks With Japanese
Japan’s envoys talked for more than an hour with Secretary of State Hull today but brought no reply from their government to the document handed them last week restating and clarifying the American position in the Far Eastern crisis.
Britain to Raise Draft Age from 41 to 50
3 Million More Men For Armed Service Sought By Britain
See Pacific Showdown This Week
Prompt Answer To Quiz On Thailand Expected By U.S.
Japanese People Are Told Of Roosevelt’s Quiz On “Intentions”
Hunt Season Business Is $25,000 Here
Estimated Total for Two-Week Season
Peak Reached First 3 Days
This region was relaxing today from the biggest rush of deer hunters in its history and making preparations for another, but smaller, invasion of the red-coated army Saturday.
Conservative estimates have been made by businessmen that the big game hunters will have left $25,000 in the Kane by the end of deer season December 13. Of that sum, $15,000 was spent the first three days of the season by the more than 1,000 hunters who had lodgings in the borough during that time. More than 350 of them were registered at hotels, with the others in tourist homes.
Wilcox Drubs Wolves 26-20
First Win for Jones Twp Team Over Kane High
Hilltoppers Falter In 4th
For the first time in the history of local basketball, the Wolves of Kane High were defeated by Wilcox High’s basketeers when the two teams met last night at Wilcox and the locals came out on the short end of a 26-20 score.
A final putrid period gave the Elk county team the win after three periods of very close scoring.
U.S. Declares War
Congress Adopts War Resolution After U.S. Is Attacked By Japan
Senate Votes 82-0, House 388 to 1; U.S. Loses 2 War Vessels, 3000 Casualties
Congress voted a formal declaration of war against Japan today after Presidend Roosevelt requested immediate action as an answer to Japan’s “unprovoked and dastardly attack” on Hawaii.
Jap Diplomats See Hull After Start Of Raids
Appear With Note After Blood Has Been Spilled
Message Blames United States
What To Do In An Air Raid
Official- by the U.S. Office of Civilian Defense
Keep Cool
2. Stay Home
3. Put Out Lights
Lie Down
Stay Away From Windows
You Can Help
