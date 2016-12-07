Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of December 8, 1968

James City Citizens Complain, Again, On Heating Gas Supply

Another chapter in the long controversy over gas supplies and service at nearby James City climaxed today when some residents reported they did not have enough gas to “boil an egg” – let alone for heating. The temperatures hit below zero during the night resulting in numerous calls.

Gardner Re-Elected As Kane Fire Chief

Dr. H. D. Gardner, chief of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department, last night was unopposed for re-election for his 21st year of service in that capacity. The annual meeting of the KVFD was held at the Griffith Hook and Ladder Company building on Kinzua Avenue as plans for the new year were briefed.

Dispute Over Shape of the Table Delaying Expanded Peace Talks

Allies Make New Offer To Reds, Proposing a Two-Table Arrangement