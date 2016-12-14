Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of December 15, 1916

With Closing Of Season Bears Get New Lease Of Life

Kane Hunters Failed To Cause Much Consternation Among Bruin Population

Death Is Damage Penalty

Dr. Kalbfus Says Bears Doing Damage or Within a Mile of Farm House Can Be Shot Any Time

Today is the last for the hunting of bears and the season that closed has not been satisfactory for local nimrods. Not a single bear has fallen before the rifle of a Kane man, so far as reported, unless success is met with today.

Forest Giant Felled To Become Kane’s Fine Community Tree

Hemlock Brought Into City This Morning

Custom Comparatively New But Increasingly Popular

Burgess Wood yesterday selected and cut the community’s Christmas tree which will be put in position at the intersection of Field and Fraley streets as speedily as possible…The community Christmas tree is for the lonely ones and with the cooperation of the citizens of this city, the big tree will this year bring joy to the hearts of many who will gather underneath its branches who otherwise would feel forsaken at a time when the Christmas spirit bids peace on earth and goodwill toward men.

Thursday Next Is Smethport Day At Kane Poultry Show

Thursday next will be Smethport day at the Kane Poultry show, when a large delegation of Smethport poultry fanciers will make the journey to Kane and take a look at the birds exhibited and the coveted ribbons.

Trying To Save Youthful Murderers From The Chair

Brookville—State-wide interest is aroused in the case of the two boys- Henry Ward Mottern and Ernest Haines, condemned to die in the electric chair at the Centre county penitentiary during the week of January 22.

They have been found guilty of the brutal murder of William Haines, father of one of the youths, and if required to suffer the extreme penalty of the law, they will die before either has reached his 18th birthday.

Kushequa Man Is Robbed Of $715 And Bound To A Tree

Sam Treitich Charges Four Fellow Countrymen With Assault And Robbery Near Mt. Jewett

Police Hunt for Kostoff

Victim of Crime Accuses Man Who Formerly Worked at Kushequa Brick Plant

J. Ray McDade Is Near Death From Gas Asphyzxiation

Not Until Last Night Was He Pronounced Out Of Danger From Gas Poisoning

Overcome In Pump House

Found Lying in Snow by Louis Glatt and Doctor Worked All Night to Save Life

Only last evening was J. Raymond McDade pronounced out of danger of fatal effect of carbon monoxide poisoning resulting when he was overcome in a pump house on the Glatt Farm on the Smethport road on Monday afternoon between 2 and 3 o’clock. During all Monday night, Dr. E. H. McCleery worked to save Mr. McDade’s life.

Children Of Schools To Get Candy Friday

Nine Hundred Pounds of Sweets Will Be Distributed When Classes Are Dismissed For Christmas Vacation

Santa Claus Needs 20 Assistants To Aid Him In Kane

Letters in Post Office Showing Wishes of Children Can Be Claimed By Kind-Hearted Persons

Kane’s Record Holiday Trade

Crowds in Local Stores Make Purchases that Total More Than Ever Before