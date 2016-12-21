Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of December 22, 1978

Kane Republican Records 50 Winters

Time, Nostalgia Soften Memories Of Good, Bad Winters in Kane

With the official winter entering the 1978 calendar at 12:21 a.m. today, the preude on this Allegheny Mountain hilltop has been just “so-so” with a light November start promising a “shorter” winter, at least…

Kane has experienced two heavy snow winters in succession. We recall the 167 ¾ inches of snow in 1923 storms- tops of all records available.

For the record, January of 1978 is the only month of record here when the snowfall reached 53.50 inches- with the previous month of December recording 39 inches- the two month total “just shy” of the eight-foot mark.

New Store to Open Soon

While Kane shoppers here have been scurrying about this week, doing their Christmas shopping, preparations were being made for the opening of what the owners say will be one of the largest musical stores in the state.

The store will be known as “Alpine Music Store,” located at 59 Fraley Street at the former Means Lumber Building Center (before that the Broadbent-Stiteler and the John Robert department store).

Wolves Tie Blue Raiders of Brookville in Wrestling

The Kane High Wolves varsity wrestling team traveled to Brookville last night to meet the Brookville High Blue Raiders in a non-league match.

The outcome, for Brookville, was like “Kissing their sister.” A 25-25 tie. To the Kane Wolves, however, a tie with a competitor such as Brookville is viewed as a victory of sorts…

Darren Hulings and Ken Walters both won upset matches, and Jim Erdman did a beautiful job in winning a major decision bout. Larry Blankenship and Ritt Smith handled their opponents easily in adding six points each to Kane’s score.

Free Movie Saturday

Courtesy of Temple Theatre Management and the Kane Retail Merchants Association

“Santa Claus Conquers the Martians”

In Space Blazing Color

Saturday, December 23, 2:00 p.m.

American Shot as School Students Protest in Iran

An American oil executive was shot to death in Ahwaz today as some 1,000 high school students marched through Tehran shouting anti-American slogans and demanding the overthrow of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Christmas Eve Snowstorm Dumped 14 Inches of White Stuff on Kane Area

The Kane area was the scene of “operation dig-out” yesterday and today following a Christmas Eve snowstorm that, officially, dumped 14 inches of snow on the Kane area.

Area residents attending Christmas Eve church services Sunday night did so in the midst of the snowstorm, with the snow accumulating rapidly on streets, highways and parked vehicles.