Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of January 19, 1922

Shot At The Smokestack Hits Youth

Oscar Holquist, Badly Wounded, Brought To Kane Hospital

Was One Of Party Of Boys At Camp

Oscar Holquist, aged 18, is in the Kane Summit hospital, badly wounded, as the result of a shooting accident yesterday afternoon. He is from Wilcox and was one of four of that town who were spending the day at their camp on Buck Run, four miles from Wilcox.

Armory Hall Work Started This Morning

Structure Will Be Of Stone, Brick and Steel – 81 x 63 Feet

Will Be Finished In Early Summer

Work on Kane’s new drill hall was started this morning, when ten men and two teams broke ground on the location next to the Elks’ home on Chestnut Street.

H.W. Prahl & Co., of Erie, has the contract for the construction work at a price of $21,029.

Kane High Girls Trimmed Ridgway

The Kane high school got sweet revenge for the game in which the boys basketball team suffered defeat at the hands of the Ridgway floormen at Ridgway, Wednesday night, when the K.H.S. lassies walloped the Ridgway girls, 45-5, at the high school gym last night.

The girls outclassed the Ridgway team in all stages of the game. The most remarkable single feature was the wonderful signal work of the K.H.S. team.

Explosion At Howard Kills Ben C. Haven

Nitro-Glycerine Lets Go With Terrific Force And Fatal Results

Was Literally Blown From Face Face Of Earth

A shocking fatality occurred yesterday morning when the American Glycerine company’s magazine, located at Howard Junction “let go” at 8 o’clock, causing the death of Ben C. Haven, of Howard, who was employed as a shooter by the glycerine company, and killing two horses, besides blowing the magazine to splinters and wrecking windows in houses and buildings for miles around.