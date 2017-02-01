Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of February 2, 1944

Thirteen More Kane Men Leave Today For Reception Center

Kane today saw its roll of honor increased well over the 1,300 mark – with departure of 27 men, including thirteen from Kane who left for the New Cumberland reception center and service in the United States Army.

As in the past contingents, the list included numerous fathers with families ranging up to seven children.

Marshall Invaders in Hard Fight

Nazis Preparing Huge Force for Big Counter-Attack

American and French troops converging north of Cassino have torn away several mmiles of the Nazis’ strong Guztav Line; and are advancing deeper in a grim struggle, Allied headquarters announced today.

Wilcox Trims Kane Wolves

Locals Lose First Game of Second Half

Final Quarter Costly To Kane

Wilcox High school’s Mountain League basketball team turned hot in the last quarter last evening, Kane High’s entry turned cold and Wilcox nabbed the game 30-27, after the Wolves entered the final period with a two-point lead.

Jimmy Varisano definitely had his eye on the basket last night and counted 11 points for Kane, while for the winners, L. Johnson topped the scoring sheet with a dozen points.

Kane Council Adopts $69,934 Budget for ‘44

Levy Unchanged from Last Year

Street Fund Has Cash Balance

Kane borough council last night formally adopted a $69,934 budget for 1944 and passed an ordinance fixing 19 mills as the levy for borough purposes for the ensuing year – the total unchanged from the last year. The budget shows council goes into the new year with a healthy cash balance of more than $20,000 and duplicating a record of not paying interest on a temporary loan for the second consecutive year.