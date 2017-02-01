Headlines from the Past
Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of February 2, 1944
Thirteen More Kane Men Leave Today For Reception Center
Kane today saw its roll of honor increased well over the 1,300 mark – with departure of 27 men, including thirteen from Kane who left for the New Cumberland reception center and service in the United States Army.
As in the past contingents, the list included numerous fathers with families ranging up to seven children.
Marshall Invaders in Hard Fight
Nazis Preparing Huge Force for Big Counter-Attack
American and French troops converging north of Cassino have torn away several mmiles of the Nazis’ strong Guztav Line; and are advancing deeper in a grim struggle, Allied headquarters announced today.
Wilcox Trims Kane Wolves
Locals Lose First Game of Second Half
Final Quarter Costly To Kane
Wilcox High school’s Mountain League basketball team turned hot in the last quarter last evening, Kane High’s entry turned cold and Wilcox nabbed the game 30-27, after the Wolves entered the final period with a two-point lead.
Jimmy Varisano definitely had his eye on the basket last night and counted 11 points for Kane, while for the winners, L. Johnson topped the scoring sheet with a dozen points.
Kane Council Adopts $69,934 Budget for ‘44
Levy Unchanged from Last Year
Street Fund Has Cash Balance
Kane borough council last night formally adopted a $69,934 budget for 1944 and passed an ordinance fixing 19 mills as the levy for borough purposes for the ensuing year – the total unchanged from the last year. The budget shows council goes into the new year with a healthy cash balance of more than $20,000 and duplicating a record of not paying interest on a temporary loan for the second consecutive year.
Category: