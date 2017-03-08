Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of March 9, 1957

Sixty-Four Percent Of Pennsylvania Children Have Received Vaccine

State Secretary of Health Dr. Berwyn F. Mattison has announced that 64 percent of the children in Pennsylvania are reported to have received at least one shot of the Salk polio vaccine.

TV Quiz Champion Is Beaten After 13 Weeks By Woman Lawyer

Charles Van Doren, whose amazing knowledge catapulted him into television fame, was dethroned Monday night by a woman lawyer and the king of Belgium.

To console him, however, the 31 year-old Columbia College instructor had $129,000- the remains of his winnings after his defeat by Mrs. Vivienne Nearing and the largest pool ever raked in on a single quiz program in the history of television.

Miller Asked To Find Kane’s Next Principal

Jointure Board Again Delays Choice Of Lowry Successor

Superintendent Paul R. Miller had an assignment today: finding a new principal for the local high school.

He was assigned the job last night by the Kane Area Joint School Board.

Mighty Teamsters Unior Rocked By Hoffa’s Arrest

Beck’s Heir Apparent Is Accused of Using Goon Tactics In U.S. Senate

The government rocked the mighty AFL-CIO Teamsters Union today by charging Teamster crown prince James R. Hoffa with bribing his way into the secret files of the Senate Rackets Committee.

Attendance Marks Area High As Adult School Classes End This Month

Approximately 175 residents of Kane and vicinity enrolled in adult night school classes which opened here Last October- are concluding this month with a record of more than 90 percent of the original starters completing the instruction.

Classes held this past session were Art, Blueprint Reading, Bookkeeping, Ceramics, Drafting, Psychology, Sewing, Woodshop and Typing.