Headlines from the Past
Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of March 16, 1967
Key Witness In LA. Still On Griddle Of Cross Examination
Whiskers for Lee Harvey Oswald and some tough questions haunted the Kennedy assassination conspiracy case against Clay L. Shaw today.
Shocker
Several Boys Face Charges In Break-Ins
Three School Truants Held in Warren Theft, Flight from Police
Several Kane families today are wondering “what happened” after borough police gave them a serious jolt with advice that their 14-15 year old sons are involved in charges ranging from breaking and entering, burglary, theft and possession of intoxicants – and three on additional charges of unlawful flight.
Three Years After “The Report”
‘Need Long-Range Effort To Curtail U.S. Smoking’
In the three years since he issued, as U.S. surgeon general, the report warning against cigarette smoking Dr. Luther L. Terry has come to this conclusion: a long range educational program, aimed at children, is the only hope for curtailing cigarette smoking.
New Officers Are Picked at Elks Lodge
New officers for Kane Lodge B.P.O. Elks and the Kane Elks Corporation were elected here last night. Walter Keller becomes exalted ruler of the lodge and Harry Anderson was elected president of the Elks Corporation.
Kane Area United Fund Hires Professional Campaign Firm
Faced by critical impact on nine participating agencies through successive failures to meet minimum fund quotas, the board of the Kane Area United Fund last night moved unanimously to secure services of a professional financial counseling service which has been highly successful in revitalizing community campaign efforts such as has been experienced locally.
