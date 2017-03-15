Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of March 16, 1967

Key Witness In LA. Still On Griddle Of Cross Examination

Whiskers for Lee Harvey Oswald and some tough questions haunted the Kennedy assassination conspiracy case against Clay L. Shaw today.

Shocker

Several Boys Face Charges In Break-Ins

Three School Truants Held in Warren Theft, Flight from Police

Several Kane families today are wondering “what happened” after borough police gave them a serious jolt with advice that their 14-15 year old sons are involved in charges ranging from breaking and entering, burglary, theft and possession of intoxicants – and three on additional charges of unlawful flight.

Join TV Cable- Special 99c To Connect

Enjoy 5 TV Channels

Better Pictures

Better Color TV

More Programs

Call 837-xxxx to Connect Now! Save Over $4

Kane Cablevision – Special Connection – Offer Expires March 31

Pay Nothing ‘Til April, Then Only 99c Connection, $4.50 Monthly

Three Years After “The Report”

‘Need Long-Range Effort To Curtail U.S. Smoking’

In the three years since he issued, as U.S. surgeon general, the report warning against cigarette smoking Dr. Luther L. Terry has come to this conclusion: a long range educational program, aimed at children, is the only hope for curtailing cigarette smoking.

New Officers Are Picked at Elks Lodge

New officers for Kane Lodge B.P.O. Elks and the Kane Elks Corporation were elected here last night. Walter Keller becomes exalted ruler of the lodge and Harry Anderson was elected president of the Elks Corporation.

Kane Area United Fund Hires Professional Campaign Firm

Faced by critical impact on nine participating agencies through successive failures to meet minimum fund quotas, the board of the Kane Area United Fund last night moved unanimously to secure services of a professional financial counseling service which has been highly successful in revitalizing community campaign efforts such as has been experienced locally.