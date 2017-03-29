Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of March 30, 1972

Car to be Given Away by Auxiliary

Mrs. Eleanor Colder, Finance Chairman of Kane Community Hospital Auxiliary, Tuesday afternoon at a meeting held in the new hospital dining room announced that a 1972 Ford Pinto would be given away by the auxiliary as a part of its fund raising project for the Growth Fund Campaign.

Scientists Say Breast Cancer Runs in Families

The danger that breast cancer may run in families is greater – in some cases by nine times – than has been generally supposed, a scientist said today.

It has been postulated that female relatives of mothers, sisters or aunts who had breast cancer face a two to three fold higher risk of getting such cancer than do unrelated women, said Dr. David E. Anderson of the M.D. Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute in Houston Texas.

Nutrition Labeling Plan Proposed by the F.D.A.

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a voluntary nutrition labeling program which would tell consumers at a glance the amount of vitamins, minerals and protein in packaged food.

Meals on Wheels Program Growing

The Kane Meals on Wheels program has been in operation for almost three months and continues to grow, a report showed today. A total of 16 meals is served on the peak days, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with 11 meals served on Tuesday and Thursday.