Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of April 6, 1949

Wolves Win State Class B Championship

Defeat Ashley 45-44; Protest Filed by Losers

More than 1,400 Kane High School basketball followers went from the depths of depression to a wild enthusiasm last night at Farrell, where the Wolves played the Ashley Rockets for the Class B championship of Pennsylvania and were declared the winner of the game by all of the officials in charge of the contest by a 45-44 count, yet were not yet awarded the trophy because of an Ashley protest to the highest powers of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Hundreds Greet Kane High Team On Arrival Here

Fire bells rang, whistles tooted and hundreds of Kane basketball fans assembled at the Fraley-Chestnut section south of the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks at 1:30 o’clock this afternoon to meet the Kane High basketball team, coaches and managers who arrived from Mercer at approximately that hour.

The Kane aggregation went to Mercer immediately after last night’s victory over Ashley at Farrell and left their home town and the huge rousing welcome shortly after 10 o’clock. Faculty Manager Paul Mowery telephoned from Marienville shortly after noon and the noise started.

Fire trucks, sound cars and sports-loving people from all walks of life greeted the Class B champions and a parade started through the business section. Following the parade, the team was scheduled to go to the high school where the student body, loyal to the last man, planned a cheering demonstration of unprecedented magnitude.

Truman Says Atom Bomb Is Ready for Use

Would Approve Use If Welfare of Democracies Was At Stake

Potential enemies of the United States were on notice today that President Truman would not hesitate to use the atom bomb again if he believed the welfare of the democracies was at stake.

Huge Crowd at VFW Golden Jubilee, Army Day Program

More than 600 persons attended a program and dance in the Kane Armory last night, signalizing Army Day and the golden jubilee anniversary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Clay Street P-TA Takes Stand On Current Movies

Officers of the Clay Street Parent-Teacher Association yesterday posted a list of current movies on the blackboard of the meeting room in the school building and designated the movies as either fit or unfit for the whole family, others only for adults and some for school children especially.

96,000 Trees To Be Planted North Of Kane

Huge New Forest Being Hauled Into ANF Four Miles North of Kane

A new forest-partially experimental, was being hauled into a barren area in the Allegheny National Forest about four miles northwest of Kane today as foresters began the 1949 planting program with 96,000 trees as a starter.