Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of April 13, 1915

Chief Banishes Drunken Man And His Sorry Steed

Stranger Drives About Town Wherever His Fancy Suits

A Nuisance To Autoists

Secord Order to Leave Town is Obeyed After Drink is Refused

A drunken man, driving a lame black horse, appeared on the streets yesterday afternoon. The man’s condition was such that he almost fell from the seat at times, yet he would revive sufficiently to pull up on the lines, give the tired and much abused animal a whack with the whip and away he would go in any direction chance dictated. By luck, he dodged automobiles and other vehicles by a narrow margin.

Kane Boy Starts On A 1,200 Mile Trip Awheel

Lloyd Peterson Started For Grandparents’ Home in Minnesota

He Is In Good Condition

And Expects to Be Able to Cover On An Average of Fifty Miles Daily if Weather is Favorable

Lloyd Peterson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Peterson of 537 Bayard street, left here yesterday morning for a long journey on a bicycle, not a motorcycle, to visit his grandparents in Minnesota.

Two Young Girls, Dressed As Boys, Taken At Warren

With Boy Companions They Rode Freight Train to That City.

They Were Well Disguised

Sadie Thompson, of This City, and Susie MacKiene, of Johnsonburg, Distinguished Themselves by Most Sensational Performance Last Night

Warren-- About 2 o’clock this morning, two youths from Kane, accompanied by two young girls, who were attired in boys’ clothes, were arrested in the Pennsylvania railroad yards, here, at the instance of Railroad Detective Caldwell, who had been notified by Kane railroad men to be on the outlook for the quartet.

Italian Tells Story Of A Murderous Assault In Dawson Street

Too Badly Confused, However, to Tell Much About Manner Wounds Were Inflicted

Last evening about 8 o’clock, Tony Mizzaro, an Italian, created considerable excitement at the corner of Greeves and Dawson streets for a few people who chanced to be passing.

The man when first seen was running from Dawson street and had just reached the corner when he stumbled and fell to the pavement. When he again rose to his feet, he began to cry and whine, and at the same time overook a man who was walking out Greeves and tried to tell him was had happened. He was too much confused and his mind was muddled by liquor to tell his story, but in his rumblings, it was understood that some one had tried to kill him but he had escaped by running away.

Indian Costume of Boy Ignited By Fire; Was Badly Burned

Five-Year Old Son of Franklin E. Ulf Had a Narrow Escape From Death Late Yesterday

Charles Ulf, the little five-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin E. Ulf, of No. 20 Pine avenue, narrowly escaped being burned to death, yesterday afternoon, while playing about a fire of rubbish that was burning in the back yard of the Ulf home.

A Little Girl Spent The Night In The Woods

Terrible Experience of A Six Year Old Westline Child

Feet And Cheeks Frozen

But Not Seriously and the Small Army of Searchers Found Her Playing With Stones Beside a Friendly Log

Three small children, two daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Mehalic, aged 2 and 6 years and Lizzie Sirokis, the 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sirokis, of Westline, about twelve miles from this city, went after May flowers in the nearby woods Tuesday afternoon.

About the middle of the afternoon, the oldest of the Mehalic children hastened home and reported that the other two children were lost. The Mehalic child was located, but the Sirokis could not be found. The residents of Westline initiated a searching party and scoured the nearest woods, but without success.

A Woodsman Drops Dead After Using Liquor To Excess

Charles Philgren Died in the Presence of His Shanty-mate Near Ludlow

Charles Philgren, a wood chopper, employed by Charles Anderson, a Ludlow liveryman and woods contractor, dropped dead in his shanty, situated about three miles northeast of Ludlow, on Tuesday morning, at about 5 o’clock, presumably from heart disease.

Philgren had been sick for about a week as a result of the excessive use of liquor, and was cared for by Charles Anderson, who worked with him, and who also stayed at the shanty. Anderson stated that his partner arose up early and went out and returned a few minutes later and just he had entered the door, he fell to the floor dead.