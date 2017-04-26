Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of April 27, 1967

Curfew Law is Revised in Long Council Meeting

Kane Borough Council last night dug into a mountainous agenda and called it a day at 1 a.m. after:

1—Revising the curfew ordinance.

2—Discussing favorably a sound-out on making about 19 additional acres of Southover Park available or school, building purposes.

3—Reporting joint approval of the Poplar Street borough site for a central fire house.

Singer Actor Elvis Presley To Wed

Singer-actor Elvis Presley and his longtime sweetheart, Priscilla Beaulieu, received a marriage license today, a Clark County official reported.

Presley, 32, and Miss Beaulieu, 21, avoided newsmen and gave no indication of where or when they would be married. Major Las Vegas hotels and wedding chapels said the couple had made no plans with them.

Texas Bass Drop from Skies at Kiasutha

In a silvery shower of water, a quarter-million largemouth bass fingerlings sprayed from a C46 tanker over waters of the Kinzua Dam lake at Kiasutha recreation area in the ANF 10 miles north of Kane yesterday, in the longest airlift of fish stocking on record—first at the Kiasutha area, second at the “Casey Bridge” and third at the Sugar Run area.

School Board Looks Elsewhere For a Sr. High Site Here

The final decision on a site for the new senior high school here was delayed last night when the architect hired by the Kane Area School District reported it would cost $70,000 more than normal to develop the Homestead site for such a school.

Recent sub-soil tests on the Homestead site disclosed large deposits of sand and shale-which would make excavation very costly…

After considerable discussion, the board voted to investigate three other sites for a senior high school, a large lot at the rear of the Market Basket store on North Fraley Street, a tract of land between the West Penn Power Co. substation on Pennsylvania Avenue and the Tabor Cemetery and the “standpipe” field at the south end of Clay Street.

Kane Flier’s Picture of Jet Ejection

Lt. Gary Anderson, so of Mr. and Mrs. Lavern (Chip) Anderson, of London, England, former West Kane residents, snapped this picture Monday during a raid by Navy jet planes in the Hanoi area of North Vietnam. Gary, a radar officer on a Phatom jet, and his pilot, Lt. Denny Wisely, of Wayne, N.J., shot down a Communist MIG jet fighter plane during the raid. U.S. Navy Ensign James W. Laing of Iowa City, Iowa and his pilot, Lt. Cmdr. Charles Southwick of Del Mar, Calif., were forced to eject from their plane after running out of fuel over the Tonkin Gulf and were rescued. Gary snapped this photo of Laing ejecting with a 35 millimeter camera he carries on raids as a hobby.