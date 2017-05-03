Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of May 4, 1942

Sugar Rationing Started at 3:30

60 Registrars Are Handling Various Borough Districts

This afternoon at 3 o’clock, the public school system swung into action for the issuance of War Rationing Book No. 1, which not only includes stamps for sugar, but for other articles which will be rationed in the future.

5 or 6 Gallons Of Gas A Week Is Probable

Ration For Motorists in Eastern States May Eliminate Pleasure Cars

A gasoline limit of five to six gallons a week for many eastern motorists was indicated today in a War Production Board order cutting consumption in the seaboard area to one-half that of last year starting May 16, when rationing becomes effective.

Pleasure Cars Get 2 Gallons A Week

Price Administrator Leon Henderson said today that motorists on the eastern seaboard, using their cars for non-essential driving, could expect no more than three gallons of gasoline a week under a government rationing system.

“I am going to say two, with no prospects of getting it above three,” Henderson told newsmen just before going before the House Interstate Commerce committee to testify on the gasoline and tire situation.

Cooking School Ends Tonight; 1,000 Attend

Attendance at the Republican’s annual cooking school last night was boosted over the 1,000 mark with the Kane High School auditorium filled for the second session.

Kane Mfg. Wins 19-3

First Full Game of Hilltop League

Bus Rose Slams Out Home Run

First full game of the Hilltop Baseball league was played yesterday afternoon on Glenwood field with the powerful Kane Manufacturing team handing a severe lacing to the Olympic Luggage outfit to emerge victorious by the lopsided score of 19-3.

17 Cows and 3 Horses Burn On Wilcox Farm

Gust Benson Suffers A Serious Loss

Family Away At The Time

Fire caused by lightning resulted in unestimated heavy damage at the Gust Benson farm near Wilcox Saturday night, destroying a large barn, 17 cows, three horses, a number of chickens, farm equipment and materials.