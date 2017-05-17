Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of May 18, 1977

4 Win School Board Nominations in District

Robert Poklar, David Malone, incumbent James Lindquist and William Swanson won primary election nominations for the Kane Area School Board in primary election balloting yesterday.

New Bike Code is Explained

Awards are Presented at Meeting of Cub Pack 427

Trooper William Hill of the Pennsylvania State Police explained the new bicycle code which will be in effect after July 1 at the Thursday evening meeting of Cub Scout Pack 427 at the local Knights of Columbus Hall.

Wolves Dominate Meet

11 Records Broken in AL-KIN League Meet

Records were set in 11 of the 18 events Tuesday afternoon as coach Dave Brown’s Kane High Wolves won the AL-KIN League boys’ track and field meet here, racking up 205 5/6 points…

Highlights of the Kane win included a triple win by Perry Maze (all new records), double wins by Al Wolfe and Frank Bostjancic, Jeff Fragale’s best time this season in the intermediate hurdles and Mike Foote’s best triple jump ever.

Winning events were: 120 High Hurdles- Tom Haulik K, :15.4; 2 mile relay- Kane team of Paul Baurele, Mike Haberberger, Bill Smith and Dave McKenna, 8:41.3; 100 yd. dash- Perry Maze K, :10.2; Mile- Al Wolfe K, 4:34.6; 880 relay- Kane team of Bill Smith, Doug Blint, Don Myers and Perry Maze, 1:34.3; 440- Zandi S, :52.9; 880- Al Wolfe K, 2:03.1; 2 mile- Rose Y, 9:58.8; Mile relay- Eisenhower, 3:35; Long jump- Page R, 19’9 ½”; Shot put- Haser S, 50’5 ½”; High jump- Frank Bostjancic K, 6’0”; Triple jump- Mike Foote K, 42’4 ¼”; Javelin- Haight J, 178’7”; Discus- Launer J, 138’10”; Pole Vault- Frank Bostjancic K, 13’0”.

Five Departures Per Day

New McKean County Airline Service is Given a Preview

3rd Interview with Frost

Nixon Clings to Philosophy that President Is Above the Law

Richard Nixon’s claim that a President is above the law finds no favor with Jimmy Carter and draws no response from Gerald Ford, who pardoned Nixon for all crimes because it was “the right thing to do.”

White House reaction to Nixon’s statement that “when the president does it, that means it’s not illegal” was swift.