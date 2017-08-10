Housing complex open house

Open House will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the new housing complex in the former Mt. Jewett Elementary School.

Local contractor Brian Sees, owner of the building, is creating eight apartments in the former school.

The Open House will take place in one or two of the units, Sees said Monday.

All apartments feature two bedrooms with a kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room, Sees said. The units all have about 1,000 square feet of space, he said.