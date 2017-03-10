Hulings 1-1 Thursday at state tourney

KHS wrestler Aiden Hulings went 1-1 at Thursday's PIAA Championship Tournament in Hershey. The Wolves' sophomore opened up the tournament with an 8-1 decision over Saucon Valley's D. Csencsits in the preliminaries. He then faced Ligonier Valley's Robbie Patrick, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state at 152 pounds, in the next round. Patrick won by technical fall to move into Friday's quarterfinals. Hulings will take on Wyalusing's J. Haley in the second round of consolations this morning.