Hunter Education Class will be held at the Kane Fish and Game Club in April. The dates and time are April 3 from 5:30-9 p.m. and April 11 from 5:30-9 p.m. Must attend all classes and be 11 years old or older and pass test to get a Hunter ED card. Registration online at www.pgc.state.pa.us. Walk-ins also welcome. Questions call Howard Kane at 814-837-9690.