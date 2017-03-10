Hunting for a Cure fundraiser set for Saturday at KF&G

The Kane Fish and Game Club will be the site of a Hunting for a Cure fundraiser benefiting St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital on Saturday, March 11. The event will kick off with a Jeep Run Trail Ride. Registration for the Jeep Run will be held from 8-9 a.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at that time.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a trap shoot will be held for both adult and youth shooters. Other events during the day will be a spaghetti lunch, from 11 a.m. until sold out, a BB gun, air rifle egg shoot and numerous raffles.

The event concludes at CJ Spirits, where a band will be playing from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.