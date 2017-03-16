Ideas needed for KARE For Kane projects

The annual KARE For Kane community cleanup day will be held Friday, May 12.

The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) sponsors the event when 400 adults and students take part in various community beautification projects.

KARE is seeking ideas for projects.

Churches and non-profit organizations are encouraged to submit ideas for KARE For Kane projects. Submit ideas at the Kane Chamber of Commerce office at 54 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane or call 837-6565.

Volunteers also are needed. To sign up as a volunteer for KARE For Kane, contact the Chamber office.

KARE and the Chamber are part of the Kane Area Development Center (KADC), which also includes the Kane Area Industrial Development Corporation (KAIDC).