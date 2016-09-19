The Kane Area Food Pantry distribution of food for this month is Friday, Sept. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. Recipients should come to the basement entrance of the St. Callistus Church rectory at the corner of Haines and Chase Streets according to the following time and alphabetical schedule based on the first letter of their last name.

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. A-E

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. F-K

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. L-R

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. S-Z

All who come to receive food must certify their income in order to qualify for food items and all recipients must bring food boxes for receiving and transporting their food. Come only when scheduled, or send a substitute with your written and signed permission slip.

Volunteer staff will be on hand to direct the distribution and assist recipients as needed.

Continuing financial contributions and donations of food items to the food pantry help insure the future of this vital service. Please address financial contributions to the Kane Area Food Pantry, Box #744, Kane, Pa. 16735.