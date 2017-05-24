Kane Chamber of Commerce seeking 2017 Kane Prince, Princess, Beautiful Baby contestants

Deadline is rapidly approaching to enter your child in the 2017 Annual Kane Prince and Princess and Beautiful Baby Contest.

The Prince and Princess categories are open to all children between the ages of 3 and 6 years of age. All baby participants must be under 2 years of age. All contest participants must reside within the Kane Area School District.

You can register your little contestant at the Chamber office at 54 Fraley St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Applications are available on the bulletin board in the foyer of the office or applications can also be completed at time of photo shoot on May 22 through May 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kane Area Community Center .

The voting begins Thursday, June 1 and the pictures must be in place and each child’s number will be assigned. Votes can be cast at Kane Chamber of Commerce, Country Pines Ice Cream Shop, CNB Bank, Hamlin Bank, Mt. Laurel FCU, It’s Judi’s Place, Zanadu, Northwest Bank, SMP Rx and The Photo & Sound Shop.

Contestants will not be judged by public votes alone.

Crowning will take place at the OG Crawford Amphitheater on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. In case of rain, the crowning will be at Pepe’s Pizzeria.

Winners of the Kane Prince and Princess and Beautiful Baby competition will also be asked to participate in the upcoming year’s Homecoming Parade and the Santa Parade.

Please call the Kane Area Development Center at 814-837-6565 for more information.