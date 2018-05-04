Kane Church Women United meet

Kane Church Women United held a salad luncheon Friday at the First Baptist Church. More than 70 attended. Among those attending are, left to right, seated: Kay Magnuson, First United Methodist Church; Cherrie Snyder, First Church of God; Barb Nunn, East Kane United Methodist Church; Pearl "Sis" Benson, First Baptist Church; and Suellen Snapp, St. John's Episcopal Church; standing: Kim Wonderly, activities director of the Lutheran Home at Kane; Jill Grosch, manager of the Kane office for state Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint), guest speaker; Suzi Ruberto, Emmanuel Mission Church; Betty Westerburg, St. Callistus Catholic Church; Corine Varga, Tabor Lutheran Church, chairman; and Glenda Buonanducci, Presbyterian Church.