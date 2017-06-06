Kane Community Market set to kick off second season

The Kane Community Market will be open twice a week in 2017, up from the once a week open market that began last summer. This year’s schedule will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7 in the lot out front of the Classic Car Wash on North Fraley Street. Vendors offering homegrown, homemade and handmade items for sale will be selling their products between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to organizers, among the items expected to be available for purchase this week include: fresh made Amish doughnuts, as well as a variety of other baked goods, farm fresh eggs, chocolates, blueberries and other fresh produce, goat’s milk fudge, homemade dog treats, cold process soaps, bath bombs, body whips, baby blankets, bibs and other craft items and canned goods.

Also this year, the market will be operating on Saturday mornings, beginning this week, June 10. Vendors will be offering their wares in the Hamlin Bank parking lot between 9 a.m. and noon. Anyone wishing to become a vendor or for more information about the Kane Community Market may call Sue Buehler at (814) 598-7379.