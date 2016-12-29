Kane drops girls tourney final to North Clarion

The Kane Lady Wolves lost 43-33 Wednesday night in the Wolves Den to North Clarion in the finals of the Kane Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Kane Lady Wolves Ella Marconi and Camryn Cummings were the varsity players selected to the All-Tournament team.

Kane freshmen Ainsley Saf and Emily Bucheit were selected to the JV All-Tournament team.

North Clarion was also crowned champions of the junior varsity tournament after handing Kane a 25-18 loss.