Kane Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday

Parents are reminded that the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Kane will be held Saturday at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

Children in pre-school through kindergarten will hunt for treats on the playground for the former Chestnut Street Elementary School.

Children in first through fifth grades will hunt for treats in Evergreen Park on West Chestnut Street across from the former school. The search area in the park is between the tennis courts/basketball court and the gazebo, excluding the wooden Creative Playground.