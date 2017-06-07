Kane firemen respond to 2 calls

The Kane Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday at the West Side Grill at 118 Oak St.

Fire Chief Tim Holt said someone at the business reported a smell of smoke. He said volunteer firefighters, using a thermo-imaging camera, did not locate a fire or a source of the alleged smoke.

The chief said 23 firefighters responded to the call. Firefighters were at the scene for about 30 minutes, the chief said. No injuries were reported. No damage was reported, the chief said.

In a call Monday, firefighters responded to a call on Route 321 near Chappell Bay at the Allegheny Reservoir.

Fire Chief Holt said a tree had fallen and damaged an unoccupied parked pickup truck. Despite the damage, the vehicle was driven from the scene, the chief said.

The operator of the truck is from Ellwood City near Pittsburgh, the chief said. The operator reportedly was fishing when the tree fell on the truck, the chief said. No injuries were reported.