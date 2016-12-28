Kane girls advance to tourney title game

The Kane girls basketball team won 48-25 Tuesday night over the Eisenhower Lady Knights to advance to tonight’s championship game of the Kane Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Wolves will face North Clarion tonight in the championship game set to start at 7:30 p.m. North Clarion defeated Clarion 62-30 to earn their spot in the finals.

The Kane junior varsity team also earned a trip to the championship game by downing Eisenhower 18-15 in the early game.

The Kane junior varsity team will play North Clarion’s junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.