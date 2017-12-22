Kane National Honor Society inductees

The National Honor Society at Kane Area High School inducted 12 new members Tuesday at a dinner at Olmsted Manor in Ludlow. The group includes, left to right, seated: Halle Saf, Hannah Buhl and Alysha Biel; standing: Kristen Zilkofski, Krisalyn Rhodes, Ella Marconi, Zachary Zilkofski and Isaiah Holt. The Zilkofskis are twins. Missing from the photo are Aiden Hulings, Alex Rezzelle, Adam Sicher and Garrett Walters. Teacher Kerri Detsch is the adviser for the National Honor Society.