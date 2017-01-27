Kane Republican Headlines of the Past – Week of January 23, 1947

Kane Fish and Game Club Officers May All Resign Posts

Possible breakup of the Kane Fish and Game club – a 600 member organization which has been responsible for heavy stocking programs for the past decade in cooperation with state and federal agencies, was reported here today as resignations of officers and directors was announced a day ahead of the annual meeting- scheduled for 8 p.m. at the VFW hall tomorrow evening.

Arthur Johnson, 29, of Lantz Corners, Killed in Explosion

Hurled 75 Feet in Air

Kane Native, Father of 5-Year Old Son, Dies Instantly as Tank Explodes

Explosion of a 100-barrel oil tank on a Phoenix Oil Company lease within the borough limits of Mt. Jewett brought instant death to Arthur Johnson, 29, well known resident of Lantz Corners and a native of Kane, at 8:45 o’clock this morning in an accident that must remain forever a mystery because no one was near the scene of the blast that hurled the victim’s body to a point 150 feet from the tank.

Boxing Hall of Fame, Punch Drunkeness Campaign Looming

Survivors of the New York Boxing Writers annual eating and drinking derby were buzzing today with talk of a Hall of Fame for the sport and a campaign to curb punch-drunkeness.

Whisky Rationing In Pennsylvania To End Saturday

Whisky rationing ends in Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 25, after more than three years of wartime restrictions.

Kane C. of C. Plans Drive for Expansion of Local Industry

Seek Funds to Buy Factory Building for New Industry

Kane Follows Lead of Other Communities in Competition for Expanding Business

Kane Chamber of Commerce directors, following the lead of many communities in this section of the state, have approved a move to raise funds here to attract new industry, it was announced here today. The proposal before the Board at a recent meeting was to obtain funds to purchase the former Moser Manufacturing company building to offer to an industry that will employ male labor on the best terms possible.

Sewer Gas on Chase Street Held Perilous

Scores of Chase Street residents early today prepared to evacuate their home as a result of a mystery gas originating in the sewers and backing into some residences over a large area. Fire Chief Patsy Marasco was called at 1 a.m. today when the gas filled the Brooder residence on Chase Street and several other calls followed.

Girls Demonstrate How Not to Dress

Large audience attended the Y-teen meeting last evening in the YWCA rooms to hear Miss Rosanne Eckman, Kane High school faculty member speak on “Courteous in Everyday Living”.

Along with Miss Eckman’s talk, six girls from the Junior Class of Kane High demonstrated how the high school girl should not dress. The girls were Miss Leone O’Donnell, Miss Carol Christie, Miss Doreen Pierotti, Miss Julie Youngquist, Miss Madeline Moran and Miss Jeanne Carlson.

Wilcox-Lantz Corners Paving Bids Sought; Cuts Kane From 219

Construction of a new highway from Wilcox, nine miles south of Kane, to Lantz Corners, nine miles east of Kane, which will cut off Kane from Route 210 and lop nine miles from the old Buffalo-Pittsburgh trail is being advertised for bids by the state highway department.