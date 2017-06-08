Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of June 8, 1957

Lawrence Woods Speaker At Elks Flag Day Program

Lawrence M. Woods, local attorney, gave an impressive talk on the history of the American flag at the annual Flag Day observance of B.P.O. Elks lodge 329 Thursday evening at the Elks Club.

During Mr. Woods’ talk, Lt. Edward McKenna and Sgt. Don Reigel of Company M, 112th Infantry, P.N.G. presented the several flags.

Kane High Alumni Gather From Iceland To Florida

Members of Kane High school Alumni from Iceland to Florida were here Saturday night to attend the annual Ball in the high school gym.

Over 550 persons attended the affair at which members of this year’s graduating class were guests. Music by Bobby Dale and his orchestra was provided from nine until one.

Ike Makes Full Recovery From Stomach Upset

Has Comfortable Night, Awakens Refreshed, Hungry

President Eisenhower returned to his office today, “virtually recovered” from a stomach upset which kept him in bed all day Monday. The Chief Executive returned to his desk a few minutes before 10 a.m. E.D.T. and went to work on accumulated mail.

165 Register for Knothole League

Tight Schedule Provides Baseball Every Night At Glenwood Memorial Field

Busiest season of juvenile baseball in history of Kane was shaping up today as adult leaders unscrambled some 165 baseball enthusiasts into a tentative league schedule- with the opener to pit the Eagles against Deiches at 6 p.m. today.

Best Fishing In Years…

70,000 Trout Stocked In Area Streams According To The Kane Fish-Game Club

Stocking of 35 loads or approximately 70,000 trout in the streams of Allegheny National Forest thus far this year was reported by James E. McCullough at the regular meeting of the Kane Fish and Game Club Monday evening at the YMCA.

Close to 500 Enrolled in Daily Vacation Bible School

All Attendance Records Are Broken; Emergency Facilities Are Arranged

Extra facilities and teachers have been pressed into service as result of an unexpected enrollment in annual Vacation Bible Schools in Kane.