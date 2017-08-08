Kane woman charged in multiple forgery cases

A Kane woman is facing charges in district court after she reportedly forged multiple checks and pocketed over $600.

According to affidavits of probable cause filed last week in the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys and made available Monday, Karissa Michele Geitner, 25, of 800 Welsh St., Kane, reportedly had known acquaintances cash the stolen checks for her. The acquaintances reportedly did not know the checks were stolen.