KARE For Kane cleanup set for Friday

The eighth annual KARE For Kane community cleanup project is slated Friday beginning at 8 a.m.

The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) sponsors the event, which already has 475 pre-registered volunteers. They will be donating their time to spruce up the community by undertaking a variety of projects.

More volunteers are welcome. Just show up any time at the Kane Area Community Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday to receive a "job" assignment.