Kearney Street Evacuated Due to Suspected Gas Leak

A gasoline leak at the Kwik Fill on Fraley Street has migrated into the sewer system. Any resident that detects the odor of gasoline in their home, DO NOT turn on or off any electric devices, evacuate your residence and call 9-1-1 to make a report. Fire Department personnel will respond and inspect your residence. Kane Borough Manager Don Payne said borough officials are still trying to locate the source of the leak as of 11:30 a.m. American Refining Group of Bradford donated the use of the equipment in the photo above to air out the sewer through a manhole at the intersection of Kearney and Dawson streets.